Match: Reggie vs. Ciampa

Ciampa is playing the part of the heel tonight, reflecting his gimmick on Monday Night Raw finally.

The bell rings and they lock up, but neither man can get control. They trade flips, but it ends with Ciampa trying to apply a head scissors chokehold, but Reggie flips out of it. Reggie holds control temporarily until a crossbody goes wrong and he misses. This allows Ciampa to go on the offensive now. Ciampa pats himself on the back to the fans’ delight.

Ciampa whips him into the turnbuckle hard and Reggie collapses. Ciampa applies a rear chinlock, but Reggie gets fired up from the fans’ applause. Reggie hits a few flipping moves that takes Ciampa down, but it’s once again shortlived. Reggie misses a moonsault, and Ciampa responds with the Fairytale Ending for the win.

Winner: Ciampa

Match: Street Profits vs. Apollo and Commander Azeez

Azeez and Dawkins start the match. Azeez runs over Dawkins with a shoulder thrust to start the match. Apollo Crews cheers him on. Crews tags himself in and they had a double-team backbreaker/elbow drop combo. Ford gets the surprise tag in and levels Crews with a massive clothesline. Ford goes to attack Azeez on the floor, but Azeez dodges it and Crews knocks him off the apron. Azeez then tosses him onto the announce table.

Back from commercial and the Street Profits double team Commander Azeez on the outside. Ford flies over the top rope and takes him down. He’s tagged in and Dawkins hits a spinebuster on Apollo Crews inside the ring. Ford hits his frog splash for the quick win.

Winners: Street Profits