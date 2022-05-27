Match: Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa uses his speed to get behind Azeez and attacks, but his blow appears to have hurt his hand. He uses a new strategy of trying a rear chinlock, but Azeez just flips him over with ease. Tozawa instead tries using his speed for quick attacks, but it ends when Azeez tosses him off the apron with one hand.

Azeez maintains control through several submission moves. Tozawa tries to fight back, but Azeez just stretches him into a new position. Eventually, he’s able to wiggle out and gets hyped up with a ton of offense. Tozawa is on fire and goes for the pin, but Azeez tosses him off into the air. Tozawa hits a missile dropkick off the turnbuckle, but Azeez doesn’t leave his feet.

Tozawa lands a hand scissors and a surprise roll-up, but he only gets a two. This angers Azeez who lifts him up and hits his spinning slam finisher to win the match. Apollo runs laps around him after the match to celebrate.

Winner: Commander Azeez

Match: T-Bar vs. Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez)

T-Bar is playing the part of the babyface this week.

The bell rings and while T-Bar is distracted by Azeez, Crews attacks from behind. He doesn’t hold control for long though, as T-Bar switches it around and takes it to Apollo. He plays to the crowd a little, playing the babyface role this week.

T-Bar goes off the ropes but he’s met with a big dropkick from Crews. Crews holds the match now. T-Bar starts to fight back, but Apollo tosses him into the ropes. T-Bar goes for a big boot but he’s flipped over the top rope. Azeez makes it clear that he’s not touching T-Bar. That is until Apollo distracts the referee and then Azeez floors him with a clothesline. We go to break.

Back from break, Commander Azeez still controls the match. Out of nowhere, T-Bar gets fired up and catches Apollo with the High Justice. This was his finisher for months, but Apollo Crews has kicked out. He must have a new finisher. Crews gets back to his fight and starts striking T-Bar now. He’s hyped up. He sends T-Bar to the mat with a furry of kicks, then does his standing moonsault. The crowd chants “T-Bar” now. This fires him up and he tosses Apollo across the ring.

T-Bar climbs the turnbuckle and points at Azeez. This gets Azeez furious and he starts taunting T-Bar. T-Bar goes for a moonsault but the distraction was enough for Apollo Crews to recover and roll out of the way. Azeez tries to get involved, but T-Bar kicks him from the apron. The distraction allows Apollo to hit his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews