Match: R-Truth vs. T-Bar

R-Truth gets his entire “What’s Up” song in, but before he can say it one more time, T-Bar’s music hits, and out he comes. T-Bar is once again playing the heel tonight after flopping between face and heel these last few months.

T-Bar holds the beginning of the match by using his muscle. One poorly timed corner turnbuckle sees R-Truth get a boot up into T-Bar’s face. R-Truth hits a head scissors followed by several blows in the corner. R-Truth goes for a third move, but T-Bar catches him in mid-air and hits a backbreaker, stopping all of Truth’s momentum.

After several offensive moves, Truth tries to fight back, but he’s stopped with a spinning elbow to the face. T-Bar remains in control. The same thing happens a second time, except Truth gets a big boot to the face this time. T-Bar is getting frustrated now. He goes to the turnbuckle and calls for a moonsault, but Truth rolls out of the way and T-Bar hits the mat. Both men get to their feet and trade blows, but Truth wins the exchange. He nails the blue thunder bomb then calls for the 5-Knuckle Shuffle. He nails it to the fan’s delight. He tries to finish the sequence with the AA, but T-Bar rolls out. T-Bar tries to fight him off, but Truth ends up hitting the AA after all and wins the match with John Cena’s finisher. There’s been a lot of John Cena references lately.

Winner: R-Truth

Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews comes out without his enforcer, Commander Azeez.

The bell rings and Akira goes for a dropkick, but Apollo casually walks away. Akira tries to muscle Apollo to the turnbuckle, but it doesn’t work. Instead, Akira uses his speed and dropkicks Apollo out of the ring. Apollo tries to climb back in, but Akira knocks him back onto the floor. Akira flies over the top rope, but Apollo catches him. Apollo nails a fallaway slam on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Apollo controls the match. He has Akira in a headlock for several minutes until Akira gets fired up and elbows his way out of it. Akira nails a fury of kicks that levels Apollo to the mat. Akira nails a flying back elbow from off the top turnbuckle and goes for the cover, but only gets a 2-count. Back to their feet, Akira rolls him up for another 2-count. Apollo knocks him down and goes for his standing moonsault, but Akira rolls him up for a third time. Once again, Apollo kicks out.

Akira goes to the top turnbuckle and goes for a flying crossbody, but Apollo catches him and nails his pop-up Samoan Drop finisher for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews