Match: T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali

T-Bar draws an invisible line on the mat and tells Ali he won’t cross it because he’s scared. He crosses it, but T-Bar just shoves him down. Ali gets to his feet and starts fighting back, but it only frustrates T-Bar, who whips him into the corner and hits him with a sidewalk slam. Once again Ali tries to fight back, but T-Bar has none of it. He lifts Ali up and stretches him on his back, then explodes out and slams him to the mat. T-Bar nails several offensive moves to keep Ali down.

Ali dodges a clothesline and hits a head-scissors that finally takes T-Bar down. He goes off the turnbuckle, but T-Bar scouts it and rolls out of the way. Ali lands on his feet, but T-Bar comes out of nowhere with a big boot that sends Ali back down to the mat. T-Bar props Ali onto the turnbuckle and grabs him by the throat. Ali fights out and hits a Sunset Flip powerbomb. Ali flips himself back onto the turnbuckle and hits the 450 Splash for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Match: Akira Tozawa vs Ciampa

A bit of chain wrestling starts the match. Akira wins and gets a leg lock on Ciampa, but Ciampa quickly reaches the ropes.

Akira hits several very quick moves including a jumping hurricanrana off the turnbuckle. He goes back up to the turnbuckle, but Ciampa boots him off. Akira tumbles to the outside onto the floor. Ciampa pats himself on the back and calls himself the “Damn main event!”

Ciampa stomps on Akira inside the ring. Ciampa kicks Akira across the face, but it only angers Akira. He stares him dead in the eyes and gets to his feet, but Ciampa continues his attack while shouting “Stupid!” Akira never gets any moves in, so getting fired up amounted to nothing.

The fans keep rallying behind Akira but Ciampa remains in control. Out of nowhere, Akira starts attacking and even hits a flying back elbow off the turnbuckle, but during the pin Ciampa tosses him across the ring. Its not even close. Fans are still behind Akira, however. Akira nearly surprise rolls up Ciampa, but Ciampa kicks out and hits a big knee. This allows him to hit the Fairytale Ending and score the victory.

Winner: Ciampa