Match: T-Bar vs. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander is playing the babyface this week, which flies in the face of everything he’s been doing on the main shows. He’s flipped between heel and babyface a few times on Main Event. T-Bar is wearing new attire.

T-Bar starts the match using his muscle to power through Cedric. T-Bar rakes Alexander’s face against the ropes and then boots him over the ropes and to the outside.

The story of this match is that Alexander is trying to lift T-Bar for a suplex finisher but can’t nail it. He eventually uses his speed to land several offensive moves. It all comes to an end when T-Bar nails High Justice (his former finisher) but Alexander kicks out. Eventually, T-Bar misses a moonsault and Alexander capitalizes by finally nailing the fisherman suplex finisher for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Veer Mahaan

Fans start the match by chanting for Ali. Veer tries to grab Ali, but he’s too quick and rolls out of harms way. He tries to dodge on time too many, however, and Veer runs him over. Veer tries to take control, but Ali uses his speed to evade him some more. Ali tries to chop Veer, but it has no effect. Veer tosses him over the top rope and onto the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Veer is still controlling the match. Veer goes for a powerslam, but Ali slides out of his grasp and flips him to the outside. There’s some miscommunication here that leads to Veer missing his Million Dollar Arm clothesline, but they recover with Ali hitting a tornado DDT. Ali misses a 450 splash, and this time Veer hits the Million Dollar Arm. Veer locks in the clutch and Ali passes out for the victory.

Winner: Veer Mahaan