Match: Tamina vs. Jazmin Allure (local talent)

Jazmin tries to use her speed, but it has no effect on Tamina. She grabs her by the hair and shoves her down. Tamina tries to attack her in the corner, but Jazmin moves out of the way. Instead, Jazmin attacks her in the corner. The fans aren’t reacting. Jazmin is on fire and bounces off the ropes, but Tamina clotheslines her to the mat. She showboats for the fans a little, but still no reaction.

Tamina toys with the babyface now. She pins her but lets her up to beat on her some more. Tamina puts her in a chinlock, and fans do rally behind Jazmin to get free, but Tamina clubs her instead. Jazmin slips out of a body slam. She rolls Tamina up but doesn’t go for a pin. She climbs the turnbuckle and jumps off with a really sloppy crossbody. She asks for fans to rally behind her again and they barely do. Jazmin goes for a running bulldog but Tamina tosses her away.

Tamina nails a superkick to win the match.

Winner: Tamina

Match: Ali Mustafa (with Cedric Alexander) vs. Akira Tozawa

Ali is out with Cedric Alexander for some reason.

The match begins with some chain wrestling. Both men try to out-flip the other. It gets out of hand and Akira demands they stop. He asks for a high-five, but when Ali reaches up, Akira kicks him in the gut. Akira misses a clothesline and Ali hits a head scissors. He tries to capitalize, but Akira sends him to the outside. Ali drags him to the outside as well, but Akira climbs under the ring. Ali is confused. Akira comes up from the other side and runs at Ali, but Ali nails him with a superkick. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Akira is in control. Akira goes for a head scissors, Ali counters, but Akira counters that into a stretch submission. Ali eventually fights out and hits a spinning heel kick to Akira. Ali rolls on the mat then jumps up for a neckbreaker. Ali goes for a suplex, but Akira flips out. Akira turns it into a stalling German suplex.

Cedric is rallying the fans to chant for Ali. Ali ducks a clothesline, jumps off the turnbuckle, does a sunset flip, but follows through and nails a standing powerbomb on Akira. Ali nails the 450 Splash for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

After the match, Ali and Cedric celebrate in the ring.