Match: Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa

Both men hook up, but neither can use their speed to their advantage. They break the hook up and fans chant for Reggie. Reggie dodges a clothesline and runs over him with a shoulder. Akira is amazed at what he sees. Reggie does some cartwheels. Akira shouts, “I can do that!” Akira then does some flips of his own. Reggie applauds him and then connects with a dropkick.

Both men flip through each other’s moves until Akira lands a dropkick of his own on Reggie’s jaw. Akira sends some lazy-looking kicks to Reggie’s face. This gets Reggie pumped up, coming back with some creative offense. Reggie hits his cartwheel clothesline followed by a flying crossbody. Akira misses a swinging kick and Reggie rolls him up. Akira kicks out immediately and nails him in the face with a fist. They fight their way up the turnbuckle. Akira knocks him off. Akira hits a huge Senton for the victory.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Match: Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Alpha Academy

It’s explained that Ali and Cedric always remained friends despite going their separate paths for years.

Otis and Cedric square up in the middle of the ring. Cedric pretends to blow himself up as big as Otis and walks around looking thick. Otis isn’t amused. Otis pushes him down. Otis controls the match now. He tags in Gable and they double team Cedric. Cedric avoids a whip to the corner and instead nails a head scissors on Gable. Cedric tags in Ali and now both men double team Gable. We go to break as both men do a double leg breaker.

Back from break, Gable has taken control. He tags in Otis, who powerslams Cedric. Otis beats Cedric around the ring. Otis goes for a Vader bomb but Cedric rolls away at the last second. Both men tag in their partners. The chaos ends up at the turnbuckle where Cedric and Ali superplex Gable off the back of Otis. Cedric flips over the top rope and takes out Otis on the outside.

Ali tries to capitalize on Gable but Gable scouts it and hits a German Suplex. Otis and Gable nail the Alphabomb for the victory.

Winners: Alpha Academy