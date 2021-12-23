Tag Team Match: R-Truth and Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Main Event begins with a performance from R-Truth. He gets in his whole entrance theme song uninterrupted.

Truth and Azeez are the legal men. Truth stalls as long as he can. He does his What’s Up. Then he stops once again to wish every individual person a Merry Christmas. He slaps Azeez when telling him Merry Christmas, which only pisses him off and causes him to toss Truth across the ring. Truth panics and tags in Tozawa.

Tozawa is hyped up and ready to go despite the size difference. Towaza slides behind Azeez and tries to German suplex him, but Azeez doesn’t budge. Azeez tries to spin around to find Tozawa, but it just ends up swinging him around. Azeez has had enough and lays into him with with some power offense. Azeez tags in Apollo.

Apollo controls Tozawa, but he slips away long enough to get a hot tag to Truth. Truth enters the ring and takes down Apollo, then channels his inner “John Cena” with a 5-Knuckle Shuffle. He tags in Tozawa, who goes off the top turnbuckle with a flying kick. Tozawa with a flurry of kicks that rocks Apollo, but Apollo staggers to his corner and tags in Azeez.

Azeez tries to intimidate Tozawa but it has no effect. Azeez hits a giant backbreaker now. Apollo enters the ring and knocks Truth off the apron. Azeez hits his thumb spike finisher, “The Nigerian Nail,” for the victory.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

We see a recap of Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and Brock Lesnar. Zayn threatened to sue the WWE and hurt Paul Heyman, until Brock Lesnar made the save. Lesnar is being buddy-buddy with Zayn until Heyman riles him up. Lesnar destroys the two nurses and Sami Zayn. Backstage, Heyman is once again asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Next, we get a recap of Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman as the “wiseman” for the Bloodline. We see Brock Lesnar make the save once again, this time not selling a couple chair shots from Roman Reigns before hitting a couple F-5’s.

We get a recap of Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch’s feud. We see that Morgan tried attacking Lynch during a training session, but it was a setup. Morgan still ended up getting the upperhand even though she was fooled.

We see a recap of Omos attack AJ Styles after the team had a falling out. Styles tried taking out Omos after a tag team loss, but Omos was too much for him. That match is official for Monday Night RAW.

Match: Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar

The beginning of the match is just two hosses trading blows. It all comes to a halt with Veer goes for a corner tackle but T-Bar sends him shoulder-first into the turnbuckle, hard. Veer recovers outside the ring as we cut to commercial.

Back from break, T-Bar is applying a shoulder submission. Veer fights back and sends T-Bar over with a back body drop. Veer crashes into him in the corner with a body splash. Veer then hits a jumping elbow drop. Veer controls the match with slow and methodical power moves. Veer hits some kind of Crossroads/DDT combo to score the victory. The finisher is still unnamed.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

We get a recap of Bobby Lashley’s abrupt babyface turn and tag team match with Big E against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and then we’re treated to a replay of the entire match.