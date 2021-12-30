Match: T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio

T-Bar faces local talent in today’s opening bout. T-Bar manhandles him across the ring and tosses him away. Sergio recovers and slaps T-Bar, but immediately regrets it. T-Bar lays into Sergio with blows to the corner, then hits two massive drop suplexes around the ring. T-Bar then deadlifts Sergio and tosses him out of the ring like a sack of potatoes.

Outside the ring, T-Bar chokeslams him onto the apron. He rolls him all the way into the ring. T-Bar slowly picks him up to his feet, but Sergio half hazardly fights back by throwing punches wildly. T-Bar goes off the ropes and lays him down with a running big boot. T-Bar hits his unnamed burning hammer into a knee to the face finisher for the easy win.

Winner: T-Bar

Recap of Roman Reigns controversy with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Despite her recent release, we see practically the entire match with Toni Storm and Charlotte from Smackdown.

We see the entirety of Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan’s feud.

WWE is featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin heavily in their WrestleMania material.

Match: Veer Mahaan vs. Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin, still sporting Hurt Business attire, gets the jobber entrance tonight. Veer Mahaan is coming for WWE Main Event tonight.

Benjamin takes it to Mahaan, but he completely no-sold it. Mahaan scoops him up and slams him down. He tries to suplex him, but Benjamin spins out of it and lands behind him. He tries to German suplex him, but Mahaan doesn’t budge. Veer has been yelling aggressively in Indian all match. He spins around and Big Boots him through the ropes. Mahaan rolls out and tosses him back in.

Mahaan tries to climb back in, but Benjamin quickly goes on the offensive and slows him down. Benjamin hits a huge side kick that levels Mahaan to the mat. We go to a commercial.

Back from the break, Benjamin has him in a chinlock. The chinlock lasts quite a while. Mahaan tries to elbow his way out of it, but Benjamin decks him. Benjamin grapples him from behind, but it takes him a minute to get him to his feet. Mahaan has plenty of time to recover, and does. Benjamin runs off the ropes but Mahaan meets him with a Lou Thesz Press. Mahaan got a lot of air time with that leap. He hits his jumping elbow drop.

Mahaan takes off his elbow pad and calls for something. His finisher has been a swinging DDT up until now. Benjamin ducks a swinging elbow attempt and hits an enziguri. They take turns hitting clotheslines, but the second one floors Benjamin. Mahaan picks him up and hits the DDT finisher for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

We get a reminder from the commentary team that Veer Mahaan is still coming for Monday Night Raw any day now.

We get a replay of The Miz’s wedding and the “Brood Bath” to end the show.