The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped on Monday night in Brooklyn, NYC to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Cedric Alexander

* R-Truth with Shelton Benjamin defeated Von Wagner by DQ when he did the steel chair bit made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

