The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin

* Fallon Henley defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

