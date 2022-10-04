The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Mustafa Ali defeated Akira Tozawa by submission

* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin. Truth dedicated the match to his childhood hero, John Cena. The finish saw Mustafa Ali run back out and distract Benjamin, allowing Truth to take advantage and roll Benjamin up for the win

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.