The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match

* Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin wasn’t there. He arrived mid-match and ended up getting the win with Truth

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

