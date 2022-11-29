The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Norfolk, VA to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke with her finisher

* Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy via roll-up. Gacy offered a hug to Cedric after the match but he denied. The Schism was not there

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

