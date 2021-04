WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tampa to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* Mansoor defeated Akira Tozawa

* Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak. @XylotThemes noted that there was a stipulation of sorts where Gulak has to do laundry or something because he loss

