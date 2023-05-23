The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Hershey, PA to air on Thursday’s episode. Thanks to Irvin Deitz for the following spoilers:

* Tegan Nox defeated Dana Brooke by pinning with her feet on the ropes

* Nikki Cross defeated Emma

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

