The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated T-BAR and Akira Tozawa

* Asuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Carmella and Tamina Snuka

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

