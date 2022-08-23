The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

* Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated T-BAR and Shelton Benjamin due to arguing between T-BAR and Benjamin

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

