WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live WWE Raw on Netflix show at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Monday, January 20, 2025.

In the first of two matches taped for the show, Ivy Nile of American Made defeated Natalya in singles action. The second bout saw JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day pin Akira Tozawa.

Following the live WWE Raw broadcast, a post-show dark match took place with Undisputed WWE Champion “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeating Carmelo Hayes in non-title action. Once the match wrapped up, Rhodes cut a brief promo to send the Dallas crowd home happy.

For those who missed this week’s show, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/20/25.