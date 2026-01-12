WWE kicked off their evening in “The Land of the People” with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the PDS Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Maxxine Dupri defeated Ivy Nile via Submission (Ankle Lock)

* Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) defeated American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) via Pinfall

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

