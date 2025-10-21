WWE kicked off their evening in “The Golden State” with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Los Americanos beat American Made in tag-team action in the first of two matches taped inside the ring in front of the live crowd in Sac-town.

* Lyra Valkyria pinned Ivy Nile with her Nightwing finisher in women’s singles action in the second of two bouts filmed prior to the start of the live WWE Raw show.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw broadcast. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/20/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.