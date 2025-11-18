WWE kicked off their evening in “The Empire State” with a single match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York, and featured the final-ever WWE Raw appearance of “The Greatest of All-Time,” reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena, the following match was filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Rusev defeated Otis in a battle of big meaty-men slapping meat, as “The Bulgarian Brute” finished off the Alpha Academy member with relative ease after connecting with a Machka Kick for the victory.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw broadcast on Netflix. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/17/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.