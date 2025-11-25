WWE kicked off their evening in OKC with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and served as the red brand’s final ‘go-home show’ ahead of this coming Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in San Diego, California, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hail in a quick and basic women’s singles match to kick off the evening in OKC.

* Alpha Academy beat American Made in tag-team action. Tozawa was kept isolated for the majority of the match, keeping Otis out of the equation as The Creed Brothers made sure of it by attacking him on the ring apron over and over again. After a lot of built up heat and loud “We want Otis!” chants, the big man got the much-needed hot-tag and shifted the offensive momentum in the favor of Alpha Academy before tagging Tozawa back in to hit a senton for the win.

