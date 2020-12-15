WWE taped the following tonight at Tropicana Field to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* The show opens with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth being interviewed in the ring by Sarah Schreiber. Drew Gulak interrupts and brings out a contract signing for a future match with Truth’s title on the line. They both sign and do some comedy

* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans. Peyton Royce was at ringside with Evans and was not happy with Cross getting the win after Cross also beat her two weeks ago

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.