WWE kicked off their evening in “The Sunshine State” with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, and served as the red brand’s final show of 2025, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Ivy Nile (w/Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) defeated Nikkita Lyons via standing Dragon Sleeper.

* Bravo Americano (w/Rayo Americano) defeated Joaquin Wilde after countering a top rope crossbody.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

