– Cody Rhodes beat Carmelo Hayes in the post-show dark match that took place after the December 9 episode of WWE Raw in Wichita, Kansas.

– Featured below are the complete WWE Main Event spoilers for this week. The following three matches were taped prior to WWE Raw on Monday night.

* Pete Dunne defeated Otis

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Ludwig Kaiser defeated Dragon Lee

– For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 12/9/24 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. You can also watch highlights from the show below.