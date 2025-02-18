WWE taped a pair of matches for a future episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night, February 17, 2025, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the first of two matches taped for WWE Main Event this week, A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa in tag-team action. The end of the match saw Theory score the pinfall over Tozawa after hitting his finisher.

The second of two bouts taped in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday night saw WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria pick up a successful title defense with a pinfall victory over Alba Fyre.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, highlights of which you can watch in the video embedded below. For photos and coverage of what happened after the 2/17 episode of WWE Raw went off the air in Charlotte, N.C., click here.