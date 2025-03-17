WWE kicked off their afternoon event today at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium with a few matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 3/2c, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in Brussels:

* Natalya def. Zoey Stark

* WWE Tag-Team Champions The War Raiders def. Alpha Academy

* There were a lot of “John Cena sucks!” chants throughout the early portion of the event, prior to the WWE Raw taping even getting started

