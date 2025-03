WWE kicked off their afternoon event today at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland with a few matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 4/3c, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in Glasgow:

* Dakota Kai pinned Ivy Nile

* Xavier Woods defeated Akira Tozawa

For complete WWE Raw results from Glasgow on 3/24, click here.