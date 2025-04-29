WWE kicked off their evening event last night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with a few matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on April 28, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Show-Me State”:

* LWO’s Dragon Lee defeated Karrion Kross

* American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa).

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For our complete WWE Raw results from Kansas City on 4/28, click here.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock.