WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on May 19, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “Green Vegas.”

* Ivy Nile of American Made defeated Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy in women’s singles action in the first of two matches taped.



* The War Raiders beat LWO in tag-team action in the second and final pre-Raw match taped for WWE Main Event. As noted, The War Raiders will challenge for the WWE Tag-Team Championships against The New Day and The Creed Brothers on next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock.