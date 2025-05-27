WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on May 26, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Sunshine State.”

* Roxanne Perez defeated Natalya with Maxxine Dupri with a roll up with tights for leverage.

* New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Barr) defeated A Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) when NCR hit a double team on Grayson. Austin Theory got loud chants early in the match including a chant of “we want Theory” during the match.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/26/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock.