WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at The Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on June 16, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Badger State.”

* Hikuleo defeated Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly in a one-on-one match that was taped prior to WWE SmackDown last Friday night.

* Karrion Kross defeated Cruz Del Toro of the LWO in a singles bout filmed prior to WWE Raw on Monday night.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/16/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.