WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK., with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on June 2, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Sooner State.”

* Karrion Kross defeated Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy in singles action in the first match to hit the ring on Monday night. The crowd was super into Kross, as heard by the huge reaction he received from the fans in the background during his backstage segment on WWE Raw later in the night with AJ Styles.

* Candice LeRae defeated Michin in women’s one-on-one action in the second and final bout filmed for this week’s WWE Main Event show. The crowd wasn’t as into this one, but it was kept relatively short.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/2/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock.