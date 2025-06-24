WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on June 16, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Buckeye State.”

* Kairi Sane defeated Ivy Nile of American Made in women’s singles action to start off the evening.

* The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar beat A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in tag-team action in the second of two matches taped for the June 26 episode.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/23/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.