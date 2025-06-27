WWE kicked off their afternoon on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE SmackDown live on Netflix on June 27, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

* Roxanne Perez defeated B-Fab in one-on-one women’s singles action to kick off the show.

* Los Garza defeated FrAxiom in tag-team action in the second of two matches filmed before SmackDown began.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE SmackDown show.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.