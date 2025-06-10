WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona., with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on June 9, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Grand Canyon State”:

* Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy defeated Ivy Nile of American Made in one-on-one action in the first match to hit the ring tonight in Phoenix. The finish saw Dupri connect with a top-rope cross body splash for the pinfall victory. An Akira Tozawa t-shirt rip like Hulk Hogan was the distraction to American Made at ringside that set Dupri up for the finishing sequence.

* Dragon Lee of the LWO beat Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under in the second of two bouts filmed prior to the post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw. The finish in this one saw Lee pick up the pinfall victory after connecting with his Operation Dragon signature move.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock.