WWE kicked off their evening on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw live on Netflix on July 14, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Magic City.”

* Ivy Nile of American Made defeated Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy in women’s action in the first of two matches taped before WWE Raw.

* El Grande Americano beat Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under to keep his undefeated streak alive, winning with a loaded mask flying headbutt for the pin in the second of the two-pre Raw matches taped for WWE Main Event.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show on Netflix.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

