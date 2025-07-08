WWE kicked off their evening on Monday in Providence, Rhode Island with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw live on Netflix on July 7, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Renaissance City.”

* “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer defeated American Made’s Ivy Nile in women’s singles action.

* The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) in tag-team action.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.