WWE kicked off their evening in “The Windy City” with a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which took place at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the following match was filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Rey Fenix defeated Angel

From there, things switched over to the WWE SmackDown taping. For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/5/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.