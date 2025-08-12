WWE kicked off their evening on Monday in “The Great White North” with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which aired live on Netflix from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Québec, Canada, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) defeated American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) in tag-team action in the first match to hit the ring in Québec City on Monday night.



* Grayson Waller defeated Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa in singles action in the second and final pre-WWE Raw match taped for WWE Main Event.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show on Netflix. For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/11/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.