Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which aired live on Netflix from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* The War Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers

* El Grande Americano beat Cruz Del Toro

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.