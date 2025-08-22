WWE kicked off their day in “The Fair City” with a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, the following match was filmed in front of the live crowd for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Sheamus defeated Kit Wilson

From there, things switched over to the WWE SmackDown taping. For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 8/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.