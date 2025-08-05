WWE kicked off their evening on Monday in Brooklyn, New York with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw, live on Netflix on August 4, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Empire State” for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile of American Made in women’s one-on-one action in the first match in front of the live crowd in Brooklyn.

* The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar beat the LWO team of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in tag-team action in the second of the two pre-Raw matches filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show on Netflix.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

