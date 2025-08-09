WWE kicked off their evening on Friday inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown live on USA Network and Netflix on August 8, the following match was filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Great White North” for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom in singles action in an excellent, fast-paced match that the Canadian crowd in attendance seemed to enjoy a lot. As seen later in the show, Hayes also appeared during the live WWE SmackDown broadcast in a backstage segment with The Miz.

Earlier this week, WWE taped a pair of matches for WWE Main Event prior to the live post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, August 4:

* Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile of American Made in women’s one-on-one action in the first match in front of the live crowd in Brooklyn.

* The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar beat the LWO team of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in tag-team action in the second of the two pre-Raw matches filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

