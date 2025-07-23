WWE kicked off their evening on Monday in Houston, Texas with a pair of matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Prior to WWE Raw live on Netflix on July 21, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Lone Star State.”

* Kairi Sane defeated Ivy Nile in the opening match of the evening. “The Pirate Princess” received a good crowd reaction from the Houston audience en route to a pinfall victory over the American Made member.

* Penta beat Grayson Waller in the second of two matches, which saw the masked man pick up the 1-2-3 for the win over the newest addition to the Raw singles division following the split of A-Town Down Under.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show on Netflix.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. Internationally, new episodes stream for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Saturday.

