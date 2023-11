WWE taped a pair of matches prior to this week’s live episode of Monday Night Raw at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week’s WWE Main Event.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results of the matches taped for this week’s show.

* Apollo Crews defeated Myles Borne

* Joe Coffey defeated Von Wagner

The show will air this Thursday, November 23, 2023 on Hulu.