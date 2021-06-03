After multiple rounds of recent WWE releases, word is that the company is planning several main roster call-ups from WWE NXT in the near future, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on who will be brought up, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, WWE officials were at the Performance Center in Orlando today to watch the latest WWE PC Live matches.

The WWE PC Live shows are in-house events featuring NXT and developmental talents competing in the ring. Several WWE executives, coaches and producers were together today to watch the practice matches and the actual PC Live event, including John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard, Canyon Ceman, Jamie Noble and Matt Bloom.

Stay tuned for more.

