It looks like the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions are gearing up for a visit to WWE NXT.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair both surfaced on social media on Tuesday ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT show to tease potentially following other SmackDown Superstars onto the NXT brand for a possible future title defense.

“If the Street Profits from SmackDown can come to NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team CHAMPS might need to make their own lil appearance someday too,” Belair wrote via X. “Jade Cargill we want to take these titles everywhere!”

Cargill agreed.

“So much talent headed from SmackDown to NXT,” Cargill wrote in a separate post on X. “Like we said we are taking OUR Tag Team Titles everywhere. I like the idea, Bianca Belair. Keeping an eye out WWE NXT.”

WWE NXT airs tonight at 8/7c from Orlando, FL. as part of “WWE Week on the USA Network.”

