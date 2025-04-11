“D.C. … get the tables!”

Those were the words shouted by a tongue-shaking Julius Creed of The Creed Brothers duo in WWE before he assisted former UFC Heavyweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in putting UFC broadcast team member “The Face Of Neutrogena” Dan Hellie through a table.

The fun-spirited pro wrestling-style segment took place during the UFC 314: Morning Weigh-In Show, and also included UFC broadcast team member Laura Sanko.

Watch the segment embedded below from the official weigh-in show for Saturday’s UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes pay-per-view, which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.